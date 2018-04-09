Lawyers protest location change of Galle Court Complex

A group of lawyers protested against the alleged decision to construct the Galle court complex at the Boossa Army Camp Premises having already halted construction of the court complex at Beligaha, Galle.

The protest was staged during an observation visit by the Minister of Justice, Thalatha Athukorala and the Minister of Home Affairs, Vajira Abeywardena.

The two Ministers inspected the halted construction site of the court complex at Beligaha yesterday evening (8).

A group of lawyers of the Galle Bar Association protested saying that the planned new court complex was proposed to be built near the Army Camp premises at Boossa.

However, a different set of lawyers from the same association advocate that the court complex should be built in the Boossa Army Camp premises.

Accordingly, an area of 7 acres at the Army Camp premises was observed by the two ministers.