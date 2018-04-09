Missing trekkers in Knuckles Range found

The seven persons who were reported missing while trekking through the forest at the Knuckles Mountain Range have been found, according to police.

The were found unharmed during the search operation in the forest area near the Bambara Ella.

A search operation was launched today after seven individuals, from Homagama, were reported missing while trekking in the area.

The individuals in question had contacted the police emergency hotline 119 and notified the dispatcher that they were stranded in the forest.

The search operation was carried out by the police stations at Rangala, Rattota and Laggala.

Police said the trekkers had entered the Knuckles range last Friday.