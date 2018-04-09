I would resign if I had voted for no-confidence motion  Arjuna

Minister of Petroleum Resources Development, Arjuna Ranatunga, says that had he voted in the favor of the no-trust motion against the Prime Minister and the government, he would not stay in the government anymore.

Responding to the questions raised by media personnel at a sports event held at the Welagedara Stadium, Kurunegala, he also stated that the defeated no-confidence motion was a need of the joint opposition and that he doesn’t know who supported it.

“But, if I had supported it, voted in favour, I would have no moral right to continue to stay in the Cabinet of Ministers.”

“If I supported the motion and voted in favour, I would definitely resign from my ministerial portfolio,” he said, in reference to the SLFP minister who voted for the motion.

The Minister also mentioned that corruptions were not punished accordingly in the past 3 years and that it is vital that they work on these with more awareness.

Politicians should not take the law in to their own hands, says the Minister, instead it is important to use legal procedures.