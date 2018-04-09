Landslide warning issued for areas in Kegalle, Ratnapura

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has requested people living in certain parts of the Ratnapura and Kegalle districts to remain vigilant if rain continues.

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued landslide warning to the following areas in the two districts:

Eheliyagoda, Kiriella, Ayagama, Elaptha, Kuruwita, Ratnapura including Kolonna divisional secretariat division and surrounding areas in Ratnapura District.

Dehiovita divisional secretariat division and surrounding areas in the Kegalle District.

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75mm, if the rain continues the people living in the aforementioned areas are requested to be watchful on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.

Meanwhile four spill gates of the Parakrama Samudra have been opened due to the heavy rainfall in the area.

The Department of Meteorology says that the possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high in next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Showers will occur in the Eastern, Uva and Northern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district during the morning too.

Heavy rainfall (about 100mm) can be expected at some places, particularly in the Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.