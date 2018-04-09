Two Army Corporals arrested over Kandy violence

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that two Army Corporals have been arrested in connection with the recent violence in Poojapitiya, Kandy.

The two Corporals who are currently serving in the Sri Lanka Army have been arrested by the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID).

They are accused of allegedly damaging religious places of worship during the recent communal violence in Kandy.

Several suspects including a former army soldier have been arrested in connection with the incidents of violence.

The suspects including one of the main instigators Amith Jeewan Weerasinghe are currently in remand custody over the attacks.

Meanwhile a recently-elected SLPP member of the Kundasale Pradeshiya Sabha was also arrested by the TID on March 28 for causing damages to businesses and places of religious worship at Digana, Kandy.