SLFP Ministers to boycott Cabinet meeting

The Minister representing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) in the government have decided to boycott the Cabinet Meeting tomorrow (10).

The decision was taken during the SLFP Central Committee meeting held today at the party headquarters in Colombo.

The Central Committee also decided to meet once again on Wednesday (11) for further discussions.

The SLFP Central Committee meeting chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena convened at 7.00pm tonight for crucial talks with the party expected to decide on its future in the National Government as well as reach a decision on the MPs who voted during the no-confidence motion against the PM.

The 16 ministers and MPs of the SLFP who voted in favour of the no-confidence motion against PM Ranil Wickremesinghe had made a request to the President to allow them to vacate the position held by them in the government.

Accordingly, a decision on the matter was expected to be reached today. However, the central committee decided to hold further discussions and to boycott the Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

A no-confidence motion which was brought by a group of UNP parliamentarians against 6 SLFP ministers and deputy speaker Thilanga Sumathipala, who supports the NCM against the PM.

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe had later instructed the UNP backbenchers to withdraw the no-confidence motion as it was not a decision of the party.