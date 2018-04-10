Indian woman arrested with 8kg of Hashish at BIA

An Indian woman has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle ‘Hashish’ worth over Rs 3.5 million into the country by concealing it in her luggage.

Sri Lanka Customs said that the 31-year-old female had arrived from New Delhi by flight AI281 at 5.10pm last evening (9) and had attempted to smuggle the drugs through green channel of BIA Customs.

Customs said that around 8 kilograms of Hashish valued at Rs 3.5 million had been concealed within a false bottom in her hand luggage.

Sri Lanka Customs is carrying out further investigations.