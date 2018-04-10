India ready to assist Sri Lanka whenever needed  envoy

-

India’s High Commissioner to Colombo Taranjit Singh Sandhu has expressed his government’s readiness to continue to assist Sri Lanka wherever possible and whenever needed while also offering to share expertise and technical assistance in the agricultural sector.

In a special ceremony held on Monday (9) at Nonagama Cultural Centre in Ambalantota in Hambantota District, Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Mahinda Amaraweera and High Commissioner of India Taranjit Singh Sandhu jointly launched a project to provide livelihood support to nearly 70,000 people from the farming and fishing communities in Hambantota District.

Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development, Jagath P. Wijeweera, Chairman Ceylon Fisheries Harbours Corporation, Amarananda Abeygunasekara, Senior Leaders from the Southern Province, Officials from the Government of Sri Lanka and a large number of beneficiaries attended the function.

The project envisages supporting livelihood activities by providing useful tools and equipment to the beneficiaries. In particular, 7000 bicycles, 1000 sewing machines and 60000 grub hoes are being disbursed to beneficiaries.

Ceylon Fisheries Harbours Corporation is the implementing agency for the project and Government of India has provided 138 million SLR as grant assistance for this purpose. It is expected that close to 70,000 persons/families will be able to improve their incomes and enhance their livelihood thanks to this project.



Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Sandhu emphasized the importance of capacity building and recalled the numerous projects being implemented all over Sri Lanka with Indian assistance.

“He reiterated India’s readiness to continue to assist Sri Lanka wherever possible and whenever needed. He highlighted the enormous strides made by India in the field of agriculture, and offered to share expertise and technical assistance in this sector.”

Minister Amaraweera thanked India for its support for this important project, a statement said.