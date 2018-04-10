Minister assures infrastructure for new LG bodies in Nuwara Eliya

April 10, 2018   11:39 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The leader of Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC), MP Arumugam Thondaman along with heads of the local government institutions of the Nuwara Eliya district held a meeting with the Minister of Local Government and Provincial Councils, Faiszer Musthapha.

During the meeting yesterday (9), Minister Musthapha agreed to provide all required infrastructure for the newly established local governing bodies of Norwood, Maskeliya, Kotagala and Agrapatana in the district.

