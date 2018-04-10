Constable arrested over Rs 10,000 bribe

A constable attached to the Colombo Fort Police Station was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on the charge of accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Claiming that a person, from Polonnaruwa, had engaged in an illegal activity at the Fort Railway Station, the constable had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from him in order to refrain from taking any legal actions.

Eventually the amount had been cut down to Rs 10,000 and the constable in question had seized the said person’s NIC and mobile phone until the bribe was paid.

The constable was arrested when he was handing over the items back to the person after accepting the bribe.

The suspect is to be presented at the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, today (10).