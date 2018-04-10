Thamankaduwa PS chairman arrested over altercation with cops

The Chairman of the Thamankaduwa Pradeshiya Sabha, Premasiri Munasinghe, and two others have been arrested for allegedly obstructing police officers from discharging their duties.

The incident had occurred at around 7.00pm yesterday (9) at Somiyel Junction in Kaduruwela when police officers on traffic duty had instructed to move a double cab which had been parked on a pedestrian crossing.

However, as the driver of the vehicle had failed to do so, the police officers had approached a vehicle once against and instructed to move the vehicle from the location.

This had prompted the Pradeshiya Sabha chairman and other passengers in the vehicle to verbally abuse the two police officers using strong language with the SLFP politician asking whether they knew who he was.

They had also allegedly grabbed the service firearm of police officer and assaulted them. The two assaulted police officers attached to the traffic unit are currently receiving treatment at the Polonnaruwa Hospital.