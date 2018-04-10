Thamankaduwa PS chairman arrested over altercation with cops

Thamankaduwa PS chairman arrested over altercation with cops

April 10, 2018   12:34 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The Chairman of the Thamankaduwa Pradeshiya Sabha, Premasiri Munasinghe, and two others have been arrested for allegedly obstructing police officers from discharging their duties. 

The incident had occurred at around 7.00pm yesterday (9) at Somiyel Junction in Kaduruwela when police officers on traffic duty had instructed to move a double cab which had been parked on a pedestrian crossing. 

However, as the driver of the vehicle had failed to do so, the police officers had approached a vehicle once against and instructed to move the vehicle from the location. 

This had prompted the Pradeshiya Sabha chairman and other passengers in the vehicle to verbally abuse the two police officers using strong language with the SLFP politician asking whether they knew who he was. 

They had also allegedly grabbed the service firearm of police officer and assaulted them. The two assaulted police officers attached to the traffic unit are currently receiving treatment at the Polonnaruwa Hospital. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories