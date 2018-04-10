21 hand grenades found in Tellippalai

April 10, 2018   12:52 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Twenty-one hand grenades have been found in a land behind the Tellippalai Hospital, Jaffna.

They were found when the land was being cleared and was informed to the Jaffna security forces.

The security forces state that the discovered old hand grenades are believed to have been buried underground by the LTTE terrorist organization during the war.

The grenades are to be diffused under the orders of the Mallakam Magistrate court and further investigations to be held by Jaffna security forces.

