Fire destroys garment warehouse in Galle

Fire destroys garment warehouse in Galle

April 10, 2018   01:00 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A garment warehouse in Dangedara, Galle was destroyed due to a fire, today (10).

The fire had reportedly broken out at around 4am this morning.

The destroyed garments in the warehouse that were to be sold during the festive season, were valued at around Rs 50 millions, said Galle Police.

Despite the efforts of the Galle Municipal Council and the Navy fire fighters to distinguish the fire, the contents of the warehouse had been completely destroyed.

The cause of fire has not been determined yet

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories