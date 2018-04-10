Fire destroys garment warehouse in Galle

A garment warehouse in Dangedara, Galle was destroyed due to a fire, today (10).

The fire had reportedly broken out at around 4am this morning.

The destroyed garments in the warehouse that were to be sold during the festive season, were valued at around Rs 50 millions, said Galle Police.

Despite the efforts of the Galle Municipal Council and the Navy fire fighters to distinguish the fire, the contents of the warehouse had been completely destroyed.

The cause of fire has not been determined yet