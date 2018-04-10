IP Neomal Rangajeewa and Prisons Commissioner further remanded

Inspector of Police (IP) Neomal Rangajeewa and Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa, who were arrested over the Welikada Prison clashes in 2012, have been further remanded until April 24.

IP Rangajeewa of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on March 28 over the alleged killing of inmates at Welikada prison during the clashes in 2012.

Lamahewa, who was the then Prisons Superintendent in charge of the Magazine Prison and currently Prisons Commissioner (Rehabilitation), was arrested by CID at his official residence at No. 142, Baseline Road, Colombo 9 the following day.

Twenty-seven inmates were killed and more than 20 other injured in deadly shooting during the Welikada Prison riot on November 9, 2012 when prisoners took control of the populated prison objecting to an unannounced search by the Special Task Force to nab hidden arms, drugs and mobile phones at the prison.