SLFP will stand strong against any no-confidence motion: Duminda

April 10, 2018   01:51 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

There will not be a no-confidence motion against members of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), said SLFP General Secretary, Minister Duminda Dissanayake.

Speaking during a ceremony yesterday (09) at Sri Shailabimbarama, Vavuniya, he mentioned that the Prime Minister had informed to withdraw the said no-confidence motion. 

Minister Dissanayake said that they will stand strong against no-confidence motions against anyone in the SLFP in the same manner they had stood up to protect the government. 

He also stated that the party will not be divided at this moment, but Mahinda Rajapakse divided the party by canvassing for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) at the recent Local Government election while holding a senior advisory role in the SLFP.

