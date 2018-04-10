Basnayake Nilame of Ruhunu Kataragama temporarily suspended

The Basnayake Nilame of the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya, D.P. Kumarage, has been temporarily suspended from his position.

Minister of Buddha Sasana Gamini Jayawickrama Perera said that he has been suspended for a period of 3 months. Dilruwan Rajapaksa has been appointed as his temporary replacement.

He stated that 16 complaints have been received against the Basnayake Nilame including the incident at the Kataragama Devalaya on August 22 last year concerning an altercation with custodians.

The Ministry of Buddha Sasana had carried out an inquiry regarding the Basnayake Nilame with the assistance of the Attorney General’s Department and that a decision was taken to temporarily suspend him pending the completion of the inquiry.

The period of the suspended could be extended based on the investigations.