Legal action against 50 unsanitary restaurants

Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) of Panadura have taken legal action against 50 restaurants for selling unsanitary food items during the festive season.

Several other restaurant owners have received firm warnings.

During a raid in the Panadura town, the officials have taken legal actions against several restaurant owners under the charges of unhygienic storage and preparation of food and unsanitary exposure of the food.

More than 100 restaurants were inspected in this raid and legal actions was taken against about 50 in the process.