Legal action against 50 unsanitary restaurants

Legal action against 50 unsanitary restaurants

April 10, 2018   03:00 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) of Panadura have taken legal action against 50 restaurants for selling unsanitary food items during the festive season.

Several other restaurant owners have received firm warnings. 

During a raid in the Panadura town, the officials have taken legal actions against several restaurant owners under the charges of unhygienic storage and preparation of food and unsanitary exposure of the food.

More than 100 restaurants were inspected in this raid and legal actions was taken against about 50 in the process.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories