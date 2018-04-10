Amith Weerasinghe and 16 others further remanded

Amith Weerasinghe and 16 others further remanded

April 10, 2018   03:04 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Amith Weerasinghe of ‘Maha Sohon Balakaya’ and 16 other suspects of the incident in Digana, Kandy have been further remanded under the orders of Theldeniya Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects were presented before the magistrate today (10) and ordered  remanded until the 23rd of April.

Amith Weerasinghe along with 08 others were arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) on 17th March regarding involvement with the violent incident in Kandy.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories