Amith Weerasinghe and 16 others further remanded

Amith Weerasinghe of ‘Maha Sohon Balakaya’ and 16 other suspects of the incident in Digana, Kandy have been further remanded under the orders of Theldeniya Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects were presented before the magistrate today (10) and ordered remanded until the 23rd of April.

Amith Weerasinghe along with 08 others were arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) on 17th March regarding involvement with the violent incident in Kandy.