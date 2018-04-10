SLFP ministers boycott Cabinet meeting; UNP says not an issue

Cabinet meeting headed by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe was held today (10).

The 1 ½ hour meeting which commenced from 9.30 am was held with the participation of only United National Party (UNP) ministers while members of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) were not present.

SLFP had decided to boycott the Cabinet meeting which was held today (10) during a SLFP Central Committee meeting yesterday (09).

Following the meeting, UNP ministers stated that none of the SLFP ministers had attended meeting. Minister Daya Gamage said their absence was not an issue.

UNP Minister Gamini Jayawickarama Perera further stated the meeting took place without much hindrance and that they are willing to work with anyone who is on the side of the President.

He also mentioned that the president has plans for a complete cabinet reshuffle before the New Year.