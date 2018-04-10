Aluthgamage files another petition preventing arrest

Joint Opposition MP, Mahindananda Aluthgamage has presented a special appeal petition to the Supreme Court seeking an order preventing the Financial Crime Investigation Division (FCID) arresting him.

Officials along with the Officer-In-Charge (OIC) at the FCID had been named as respondents in the petition.

The former minister, in his petition, the FCID is preparing to arrest him in connection with the investigations being carried out regarding the misuse of state funds for the purchase of carom and checkers boards in 2014, while he was the Sports Minister.

He further stated that his previous application regarding this was rejected by the Supreme Court without being taken up for hearing.

He claims that the FCID is conducting the investigation against him in an unfair manner, thereby requesting an order from the Supreme Court to prevent the FCID from arresting him without a reasonable cause.