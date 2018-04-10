Aluthgamage files another petition preventing arrest

Aluthgamage files another petition preventing arrest

April 10, 2018   04:11 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Joint Opposition MP, Mahindananda Aluthgamage has presented a special appeal petition to the Supreme Court seeking an order preventing the Financial Crime Investigation Division (FCID) arresting him. 

Officials along with the Officer-In-Charge (OIC) at the FCID had been named as respondents in the petition.

The former minister, in his petition, the FCID is preparing to arrest him in connection with the investigations being carried out regarding the misuse of state funds for the purchase of carom and checkers boards in 2014, while he was the Sports Minister. 

He further stated that his previous application regarding this was rejected by the Supreme Court without being taken up for hearing.

He claims that the FCID is conducting the investigation against him in an unfair manner, thereby requesting an order from the Supreme Court to prevent the FCID from arresting him without a reasonable cause. 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories