President calls for proposals to solve problems in construction field

President Maithripala Sirisena has advised the Secretary of the Ministry of Skills Development and Vocational Training to prepare a proposal for finding solutions to fill the shortage of workmen in the construction field.

The President further advised to form a special committee jointly headed by Secretaries of Ministry of Skills Development and Vocational Training and Ministry of Housing and Construction to prepare the above stated proposal.

The President gave these advices during a meeting held at the President’s residence, regarding this matter of constructions, yesterday (9).

Further attention was focused on the need to uplift the quality of vocational training courses in construction industry and arrangements on attracting youth to these courses as well.

President Sirisena also paid attention on the legal barriers that occur in the transportation of debris from the demolished old buildings and the Secretary of Ministry of Environment mentioned that a circular is soon to be issued to allow transportation of sand and soil removed from demolished old buildings without any legal barrier.

Minister Sajith Premadasa, Secretary to the President Austin Fernando, Secretary to the treasury and Ministry of Finance, Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga and Secretaries of Ministries, and government officers, Inspector General of Police and chiefs of security forces were present in this discussion.

Source: PMD