Navy arrests three smugglers with 2.6kg of gold

Navy arrests three smugglers with 2.6kg of gold

April 11, 2018   08:28 am

-

Based on information received by the Navy, a troop of Naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command nabbed three persons with 2.6 kg of gold made ready for illegal transfer to India via sea lines.

The gold which consists of 26 biscuits was concealed inside a dinghy. The suspects were apprehended in the general area of Pesalai on Sunday (8). 

The value of the gold is estimated to be approximately Rs.20 million and the suspects, gold and the dinghy were handed over to Sri Lanka Customs for legal proceedings, navy said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories