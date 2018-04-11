Navy arrests three smugglers with 2.6kg of gold

-

Based on information received by the Navy, a troop of Naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command nabbed three persons with 2.6 kg of gold made ready for illegal transfer to India via sea lines.

The gold which consists of 26 biscuits was concealed inside a dinghy. The suspects were apprehended in the general area of Pesalai on Sunday (8).

The value of the gold is estimated to be approximately Rs.20 million and the suspects, gold and the dinghy were handed over to Sri Lanka Customs for legal proceedings, navy said.