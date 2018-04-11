No obstacle to leave govt willingly  Amaraweera

General Secretary of United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA), Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, says that there is no need to expel the SLFP members of the National Government who opposed the Prime Minister during the no-confidence vote.

However, there is no obstacle for any member to leave the government willingly, he said, joining a press conference yesterday (10).

He states that SLFP ministers did not attend the Cabinet meeting held yesterday (10) under the decision made by the SLFP Central Committee. SLFP members want to stand and work as a team regardless of titles, according to the minister.

When questioned, Amaraweera said that SLFP’s continuation to stay in the National Government would be determined after discussions and the decision would be made as a group.