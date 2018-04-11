Mahinda slams govt for failure to complete Daduru Oya project

-

The incumbent government has failed to complete the Daduru Oya Reservoir Project, says former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He stated this yesterday (10), at the Carlton House when he met with a group of farmers who came to greet him for the New Year.

These farmers were beneficiaries of the Daduru Oya Reservoir Project which was launched by the previous government to supply water to the North Western province.

He also states that although the Moragahakanda project is finally over, the Northern Province is yet to benefit from it.

Former President says that it’s a huge loss that the construction of the Daduru Oya project is still incomplete and is long overdue. He hopes that the project is soon completed and the whole North Western province can benefit from a proper water supply.