Car found abandoned on expressway with heroin parcel

A car which had sped away while disregarding the signal by police officers stop was later found abandoned in the Southern Expressway, police said.

The car which was travelling on the expressway from the Kaduwela entry towards Matara had been abandoned at 6.9R point in the expressway.

Upon searching the vehicle, police officers found a parcel containing 56g and 100mg of heroin inside the car which was handed over to the Athurugiriya Police Station along with the car.

Athurugiriya Police is conducting further investigations to arrest the relevant suspects through the Vehicle Registration Number.