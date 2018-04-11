Car found abandoned on expressway with heroin parcel

Car found abandoned on expressway with heroin parcel

April 11, 2018   11:37 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A car which had sped away while disregarding the signal by police officers stop was later found abandoned in the Southern Expressway, police said.

The car which was travelling on the expressway from the Kaduwela entry towards Matara had been abandoned at 6.9R point in the expressway.

Upon searching the vehicle, police officers found a parcel containing 56g and 100mg of heroin inside the car which was handed over to the Athurugiriya Police Station along with the car.

Athurugiriya Police is conducting further investigations to arrest the relevant suspects through the Vehicle Registration Number.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories