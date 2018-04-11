Suspect in murders and armed robberies arrested

April 11, 2018   12:29 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A suspect connected to murders and robberies has been arrested in the Weeraketiya area, Tangalle.

A hand grenade was found in the possession of the suspect during a search carried out by Tangalle division police officers after intercepting an individual travelling in a three-wheeler.

During further questioning, the suspect was revealed to have been involved in two murders and several armed robberies of gold chains and other valuable property.

The suspect, 24 year old resident of Ranna, is to be presented at the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court.

