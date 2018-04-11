New Cabinet will be sworn in following SLFP decision - Rajitha

April 11, 2018   12:40 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A new Cabinet of Ministers will be sworn in within the next two days after the Central Committee of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) informs its decision today, says Co-cabinet spokesman Dr Rajitha Senaratne. 

Responding to question at the weekly cabinet press briefing in Colombo today (11), he stated that it will not be a Cabinet reshuffle, and that a new Cabinet will be sworn in.  

He also stated that there will be no change in the number of members in the Cabinet.  

