Mini cyclone situation experienced in Neluwa

A tea factory and several houses in the Mahakanda area in Neluwa, Galle were damaged due to a ‘mini cyclone’ condition caused by heavy rain and strong winds.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says this had occurred at around 2.30pm on Monday (09), and was reported to have caused severe damages to Adaradeniya Tea Factory group Head Office and their factory.

Eleven out of twenty computerized destemming machines had suffered severe damages and the total damages haven’t been estimated as of yet, according to the factory director, Weththinige Gunaratne.

Eight houses in the surrounding area have also been affected by this situation.

Factory workers who witnessed the situation said that the sudden gusty winds had caused the roof of the factory rise while pulling out the metal sheets underneath.

Water had damaged about 65,000kg of processed tea which were stored during the festive season, said the director.