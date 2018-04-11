SLFP should split from the National Govt  Thilanga

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) should split from the National Government for the sake of party’s survival, says Deputy Speaker Thilanga Sumathipala.

Addressing the media at the Bandaranaike International Airport, he says that a decision should be made by the Central Committee of the party regarding that.

Meanwhile the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Central Committee is to meet today (11) while it will be determined whether the SLFP would continue to stay in the National government at the meeting.

A group of SLFP members voting in favor of the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister while some abstaining from voting had stirred up a crisis within the government.

A no-confidence motion against the members who voted in favor had been brought up by several United National Party (UNP) members, but was later withdrawn.

UNP have informed the President that they cannot continue to work together with the members who had voted in favor of the no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile the ministers of SLFP boycotted the Cabinet meeting held yesterday (10).

Until a clear decision is taken regarding working with the government, SLFP ministers will continue to boycott the Cabinet meeting, says party sources.