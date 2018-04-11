Minister orders to transfer heads of main prisons

-

In order to prevent irregularities in prisons department, Minister of Prison Reforms D.M. Swaminathan has ordered to make immediate transfers to the heads of main prisons and to promote some of the senior officials according to their seniority and efficiency.

“Two senior Superintendents of Prisons were promoted as acting Commissioners of prisons due to the vacant positions of commissioners and has appointed some senior, honest and efficient Superintendents to the main prisons around the island.”

Welikada, Magazine, Bogambara, Negombo, Angunakolapelessa, Matara and Kuruwita prison heads have been transferred effective from 16th of April 2018, a statement said.

The Minister further stated that, there will be some major projects coming up after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year to systematic the current prison system in order to prevent corruption and irregularities of the prisons.