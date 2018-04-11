Construction Industry Development Act to be amended

The Cabinet has approved the proposal to instruct the Legal Draftsman to draft legislations for amendment of the Construction Industry Development Act No. 33 of 2014.

“After the inquiries and a good debate made among all the respective parties, draft amendment bills have been prepared for the amendments of Construction Industry Development Act,” co-cabinet spokesman Dr Rajitha Senaratne said today (11).

Meanwhile in accordance with the cabinet approval, relevant legislations has also been prepared by the legal Draftsman for the enactment of Apartment Ownership (Special Provisions) Act.

The Proposal to publish this amendment bill in the gazette and to submit it to the parliament was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, he said.

Both cabinet proposals were submitted by Minister of Housing and Construction Sajith Premadasa.