SLFP ministers threatening to resign is just an act  Ranjan

SLFP ministers threatening to resign is just an act  Ranjan

April 11, 2018   04:54 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The ministers who voted in favor of the no-confidence motion are planning stay in their current posts even after sending resignation letters, claims Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayaka. 

He also stated that several SLFP ministers threatening to quit is just an act. 

He mentioned this to the media at a seminar by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka on the authority of law and ignoring the independenc of the Judiciary.

He claims that the President and the Prime Minister have done wrong by appointing persons rejected by the public as ministers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories