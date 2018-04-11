SLFP ministers threatening to resign is just an act  Ranjan

The ministers who voted in favor of the no-confidence motion are planning stay in their current posts even after sending resignation letters, claims Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayaka.

He also stated that several SLFP ministers threatening to quit is just an act.

He mentioned this to the media at a seminar by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka on the authority of law and ignoring the independenc of the Judiciary.

He claims that the President and the Prime Minister have done wrong by appointing persons rejected by the public as ministers.