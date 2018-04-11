Striking uni. non-academic staff issued warning

The Ministry of Higher Education today issued a statement warning university non-academic staff who are on strike to report for duties on or before April 17.

University non-academic staff on probation, contract basis, temporary and training who fail to report for duty on or before April 17 will be considered having vacated their posts.

Meanwhile the permanent employees who are on strike have been warned that if they fail to report for work before the aforementioned date, the duration of the period engaged in the strike will be considered as no-pay period.