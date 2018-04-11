Striking uni. non-academic staff issued warning

Striking uni. non-academic staff issued warning

April 11, 2018   05:18 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The Ministry of Higher Education today issued a statement warning university non-academic staff who are on strike to report for duties on or before April 17. 

University non-academic staff on probation, contract basis, temporary and training who fail to report for duty on or before April 17 will be considered having vacated their posts. 

Meanwhile the permanent employees who are on strike have been warned that if they fail to report for work before the aforementioned date, the duration of the period engaged in the strike will be considered as no-pay period.  

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories