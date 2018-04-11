Discussions held between President and SLFP members

Several discussions were held today (11) between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) members representing the government and President Maithripala Sirisena.

SLFP members who voted in favor of the no-confidence motion and those who abstained from voting met with the President separately.

The MPs who abstained from voting met with the President at the Presidential Secretariat Office at 3.30 pm today, followed by the 16 members who voted for the no-confidence at 7 pm, according to Minister W. D. J. Seneviratne.

Gaining approval for the decision of leaving the government will be brought to the President’s attention at the meeting, says the minister.

According to the party sources, the SLFP Central Committee meeting that was scheduled today (11) at the last Central Committee meeting, will not be held.

Reportedly a SLFP parliamentary group meeting is to be held today.