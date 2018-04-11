Discussions held between President and SLFP members

Discussions held between President and SLFP members

April 11, 2018   07:34 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Several discussions were held today (11) between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) members representing the government and President Maithripala Sirisena.

SLFP members who voted in favor of the no-confidence motion and those who abstained from voting met with the President separately.

The MPs who abstained from voting met with the President at the Presidential Secretariat Office at 3.30 pm today, followed by the 16 members who voted for the no-confidence at 7 pm, according to Minister W. D. J. Seneviratne.

Gaining approval for the decision of leaving the government will be brought to the President’s attention at the meeting, says the minister.

According to the party sources, the SLFP Central Committee meeting that was scheduled today (11) at the last Central Committee meeting, will not be held.

Reportedly a SLFP parliamentary group meeting is to be held today.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories