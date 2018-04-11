No intention of staying in ministerial post for long  Dayasiri

Minister of Sports, Dayasiri Jayasekara, says that the decision on whether to continue in the National Government will be made after a discussion with the President today (11).

Speaking to media following an event at the Bandaranaike International Airport, he mentioned that some think that the government is only the United National Party’s and that is not the case.

There were members of UNP who were in favor of the no-confidence motion who backed down at the voting, but they would be joining SLFP later, claims the minister.

It is understood by the SLFP that there is a rift in the government, yet the UNP refuses to acknowledge it, according to the minister.

No one has asked them to leave the Ministerial posts as of yet, but there is no intention of staying in the post for too long without a clear decision, Jayasekara said.