No intention of staying in ministerial post for long  Dayasiri

No intention of staying in ministerial post for long  Dayasiri

April 11, 2018   07:45 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Minister of Sports, Dayasiri Jayasekara, says that the decision on whether to continue in the National Government will be made after a discussion with the President today (11).

Speaking to media following an event at the Bandaranaike International Airport, he mentioned that some think that the government is only the United National Party’s and that is not the case. 

There were members of UNP who were in favor of the no-confidence motion who backed down at the voting, but they would be joining SLFP later, claims the minister.

It is understood by the SLFP that there is a rift in the government, yet the UNP refuses to acknowledge it, according to the minister. 

No one has asked them to leave the Ministerial posts as of yet, but there is no intention of staying in the post for too long without a clear decision, Jayasekara said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories