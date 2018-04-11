16 SLFP MPs quit national government

The sixteen SLFP Ministers and MPs who voted in favour of the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister will step down from their posts in the National Government from midnight today (11).

President Maithripala Sirisena, in his capacity as the leader of the SLFP, has given permission for the 16 party members to resign from their posts, MP Thilanga Sumathipala said.

However, he added that 16 MPs will continue to work under the leadership of the President.

The SLFPers who voted against the PM include Susil Premajayantha, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Dilan Perera, John Seneviratne, Lakshman Wasantha Perera, Dr.Sudarshani Fernandopulle, Tharanath Basnayake, Susantha Punchinilame, Anura Yapa, S B Dissanayake, Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, Chandima Weerakkody, Anuradha Jayaratne, T.B Ekanayake and Sumedha Jayasena.