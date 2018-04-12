Heavy rainfall expected several provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says that afternoon thundershowers are expected to enhance further, today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Eastern, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning too.

Heavy rainfall (about 100mm) can be expected at some places, particularly in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central, Eastern and Uva provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Sea Area

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambanthota and Batticaloa. Heavy showers can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly to south-easterly in direction in the sea areas around the island and speed will be 25-35kmph.

Temporarily very strong gusty (up to 70-80 kmph) winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.