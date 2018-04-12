President instructs to provide assistance to drought-hit farmers

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed to commence a project to cultivate 600 acres of sorghum to provide relief to the farmers who are helpless due to the inability to engage in farming because of severe drought in Puttalam District.

In areas where even a single cultivation could not be completed during Yala and Maha, two harvesting seasons due to the failures in farming this project was implemented to provide assistance for more than 500 farmer families where this cultivation is to be conducted using the minimum amount of water from the Inginimitiya irrigation project.

In addition to that, assistance has been provided to farmers for the cultivation of additional crops, and a project on pumping water by the solar power and a programme of distributing multipurpose weed suppressing rotary system small scale machinery and a programme on providing incentives to young agricultural entrepreneurs will be conducted.

This project conducted under the Food Production National Programme operative under President’s office will deploy grants efficiently to the benefit of framers and consumers, the President’s Media Division said.