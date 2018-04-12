Three arrested with gold worth Rs 170m in boat
April 12, 2018   08:52 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Three Sri Lankan nationals have been arrested while transporting 24 kilograms of gold in a boat int he sea area north of Talaimannar, Sri Lanka Navy said. 

The gold seized from the boat has been valued at Rs 170 million. 

Navy spokesman said that the boat was intercepted by navy personnel while the suspects were smuggling the gold to India.

He stated that a total of 242 gold biscuits, each weighing 100g, was found in the boat. 

The three arrested suspects and the gold are to be handed over to the Jaffna Customs Office. 

