Arjun Aloysius and Kasun Palisena further remanded
April 12, 2018 10:53 am
Perpetual Treasuries Limited owner Arjun Aloysius and CEO Kasun Palisena have been further remanded until 26 April by the Colombo Fort Magistrate.
