Former Sathosa Chairman granted bail

Former Chairman of Sathosa, Nalin Ruwanjeewa Fernando, who was in remand custody, has been granted bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate.

He was arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID) in connection with the investigations being carried out regarding the misuse of state funds amounting to Rs 39 million for the purchase of carrom and checkers boards in 2014.

Fernando was arrested when he attempted to leave the country on April 6 and remanded after being produced at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.