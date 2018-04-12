Ravi seeking portfolio in new Cabinet?

Sri Lanka’s new Cabinet of Ministers is likely to be sown in within today and tomorrow (13) while sources say that the relevant preparations and formulating of ministers and portfolios is already under way.

It has been reported that the ministerial portfolios are currently being named with the involvement of Secretary to the President Austin Fernando and Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake.

Cabinet spokesman Dr Rajitha Senaratne yesterday said that the all subjects will be observed from the scientific background before portfolios are divided and presented.

Although various opinions were expressed on the political stage that most of the existing ministries will remain unchanged, Ada Derana reliably learns that certain changes will take place and that several new ministers are preparing to be take oath.

Meanwhile former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake is also expecting a ministerial portfolio in the new Cabinet, according to political sources.

Although he has requested for the Ministry of Finance again, it is likely that he will wither receive the portfolio of Tourism Development or Civil Aviation.