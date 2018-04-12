New Governors sworn in for 7 provinces
April 12, 2018 12:56 pm
The new Governors appointed to seven provinces were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat today (12).
Secretary to the President Austin Fernando was also present on the occasion, according to the President’s Media Division.
- Hemakumara Nanayakkara – Western Province
- K.C Logeswaran - North Western Province
- Niluka Ekanayake – Sabaragamuwa Province
- Reginald Cooray – Central Province
- Marshal Perera – Southern province
- M.P. Jayasinghe – North Central Province
- P.B. Dissanayake – Uva Province