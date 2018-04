Schedule of special train service for New Year

-

Sri Lankan Railways has commenced special train service during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festival season.

According to the press release issued by the Government Information Department this service will commence from Apr. 09 with three special trains.

In addition a special train started from Colombo Fort at 1.05 p.m. to Mahawa Junction and it will start at 5.10 p.m. from Mahawa Junction to Colombo Fort.

Meanwhile the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) said that measures have been taken to allocate 2, 000 additional busses for passengers traveling to their hometowns from the Colombo central bus stand.

The special bus service will operate 24 hours a day until April 15.

The Additional Special Train Service programme is as follows: