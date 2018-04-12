University non-academic staff call off strike

-

University non-academic staff have decided to call off their strike action after successful discussion with relevant authorities.

University Trade Union Joint Committee (UTUJC) said that the government had agreed to their demands.

An indefinite strike action was launched by University non academic staff from 15 state universities on February 27 making six demands including a 20 percent wage rise, a language proficiency allowance, increased concessionary loans, the introduction of medical insurance and a pension scheme.

The Ministry of Higher Education yesterday issued a statement instructing university non-academic staff on strike to report for duties on or before April 17 while warning of consequences if they fail to do so.

University non-academic staff on probation, contract basis, temporary and training who fail to report for duty on or before April 17 will be considered having vacated their posts.

Permanent employees on strike were warned that if they fail to report for work before the aforementioned date, the duration of the period engaged in the strike will be considered as no-pay period.

The Ministry further said that as a result of the discussions between the striking trade unions and the Minister of Higher Education Kabir Hashim on the main demand of the strike to increase the livelihood allowance by 35%, the Treasury has agreed to increase the allowance by 10% with the consent of the unions.

Also, the Minister has agreed to appoint an independent committee to study the other demands including the pension payments to retired non-academic staff and establishing a general insurance policy, and the Joint Trade Union Committee has agreed to it.