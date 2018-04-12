Country needs strong middle class to develop - PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the government will take the country forward through a new programme and provide solutions to the problems faced by the people.

The PM said that he held discussion with President Maithripala Sirisena and the ministers representing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) regarding the new course to take the country forward.

He made these comments during a foundation laying ceremony held today in Thalawathugoda for the proposed Lake View Residencies.

Wickremesinghe also stated that the country needs a strong middle class in order to develop and that a housing issue has surfaced for Sri Lanka’s middle class which grew rapidly during the last one and a half decade.