Pakistan bars former PM Nawaz Sharif from holding office for life

April 13, 2018   01:15 pm

- Agencies

Pakistan’s Supreme Court disqualified deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from holding office for life on Friday, television news channels reported. 

Sharif, 67, resigned in July after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding office over an undeclared source of income, but the veteran leader maintains his grip on the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party. 

Today’s (13) ruling addressed an ambiguity over Sharif’s disqualification and whether he was barred from off . 

 

