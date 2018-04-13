Chinese couple nabbed with cigarettes worth Rs. 2.2 mn

April 13, 2018   03:37 pm

By Manushi Silva

Two Chinese nationals were apprehended by the custom officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) Katunayake last night, while attempting to smuggle in cigarettes valued at Rs. 2.2 million.

The two suspects have arrived from China on flight CA 425 at 10.20pm yesterday, with illegally brought 44,600 sticks (233 cartons) of cigarettes valued at Rs. 2, 230, 000, according to custom officials.

The suspects, a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were released on penalties of Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 20,000 and the goods were forfeited.

The haul has been detected by U.G.S. Udayanga, N.K. Silva, Jeevantha Ahangama and Assistant Superintendent of Customs H.N. Nilanka.

