SB to sit with Opposition at next parliamentary session

SB Dissanayake says they expect to sit with Opposition at next parliamentary session and seek a mandate through a full peoples’ alliance with Joint Opposition.

The sixteen SLFP Ministers and MPs who voted in favour of the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister decided to step down from their posts in the National Government from April 11 midnight.

President Maithripala Sirisena, in his capacity as the leader of the SLFP, gave permission for the 16 party members to resign from their posts, MP Thilanga Sumathipala said.

The SLFPers who voted against the PM include Susil Premajayantha, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Dilan Perera, John Seneviratne, Lakshman Wasantha Perera, Dr.Sudarshani Fernandopulle, Tharanath Basnayake, Susantha Punchinilame, Anura Yapa, S B Dissanayake, Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, Chandima Weerakkody, Anuradha Jayaratne, T.B Ekanayake and Sumedha Jayasena.