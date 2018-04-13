-

The prorogation of Parliament has no negative impact on the functioning and operation of the Government, the Government Information Department said today (13).

By Gazette notification (Gazette Extraordinary 2066/43 of April 12, 2018), with effect from Thursday 12th April 2018, the Parliament was prorogued.

Issuing a statement, Director General of Government Information Sudarshana Gunawardana said the next Parliament session will commence on May 8.

“The prorogation is the period between the end of a Parliament session and the opening of the next Parliament session.”

Under Article 70(4) of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka “All matters which, having being brought before Parliament, have not been disposed of at the prorogation of Parliament, may be proceeded with during the next session”

”Therefore, the prorogation of Parliament has no negative impact on the functioning and operation of the Government.” Sudarshana Gunawardana said.